D B Walker Funeral Service
311 Cleveland Ave
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 226-4354
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D. B. Walker Funeral Services
311 Cleveland Ave
Anderson, SC
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Carmel CME Church
Macie Thomas Sadler


1929 - 2019
Macie Thomas Sadler Obituary
Macie Thomas Sadler

Anderson - Macie Sadler, 90, widow of Leo Sadler, died Sunday August 18, 2109 at Ellenburg Nursing Center. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Carrie Adams Thomas.

She is survived by one daughter, Marcia Thomas of Culver City, CA.

Funeral services are 12 noon Monday at Mt. Carmel CME Church with burial in Westview Cemetery. The body is at D. B. Walker Funeral Services where the family will receive friends Sunday from 4-6 pm. The body will be placed in the church Monday at 11 am.

Condolences may be sent to www.dbwalkerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 25, 2019
