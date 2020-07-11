Mack Henry Meeks
Belton - Mack Henry Meeks, 92, husband of Barbara Martin Meeks, died Saturday July 11, 2020 at Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.
Born March 19, 1928 in Belton to the late Floyd and Sarah Stowe Meeks, he served in the United States Army during WWII, he played professional baseball for the NY Giants for 6 years, he was the owner and operator of West End Lounge and Pool Room for over 30 years. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving other than his wife of 41 years, of the home, are his sons, Matthew Brandan Meeks of Belton, and Michael Osborne of Greenwood; his granddaughter, Kyra Ryne Meeks of Honea Path; his brothers Joseph Donald Meeks of Atlanta GA, and Dr. Michael R. Meeks and wife Julia of Simpsonville. He was predeceased by a daughter, Pamela "Pam" Kay Meeks, a brother, Floyd Earl Meeks, and a sister, Sybil Meeks.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 11:00 AM from the Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Michael Hanley and Rev. Dr. Dale Lynch officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Sunday evening from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 285 Anderson, SC 29622 or www.acmow.org
Cox Funeral Home