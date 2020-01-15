Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mack Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mack Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mack Turner Obituary
Mack Turner

Anderson, SC - Michael Marvin Turner, Sr., 81, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020.

Survivors include his wife, Anita Turner; three daughters, Cindy Riddle (Morris), Gina Wheeler (Terry), and Ann Campbell (Charlie); one son, Mike Turner (Angelia); thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -