Mack Turner
Anderson, SC - Michael Marvin Turner, Sr., 81, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Turner; three daughters, Cindy Riddle (Morris), Gina Wheeler (Terry), and Ann Campbell (Charlie); one son, Mike Turner (Angelia); thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020