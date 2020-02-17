|
Madolon Dalrymple
Pendleton - Faye Madolon Taylor Dalrymple, 83, of Pendleton, SC, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born September 9, 1936 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late George Washington Taylor and Eva Addis Taylor. She was married to the late Gerald Yeargin Dalrymple.
Madolon previously worked for the United States Postal Service. She loved to grow vegetables in a large family garden. She was a faithful caregiver for many years to her parents, husband and son. Her grandchildren and grand-nieces and nephews brought a lot of joy to her over the years. She was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Gerald "Andy" Dalrymple and his wife Kimberly of Nokesville, VA; grandchildren, Kalli, Drew and Jerry Dalrymple; brothers, Harold Taylor (Betty) of Abbeville, SC and Roy Taylor (Charlotte) of Pendleton, SC; sister, Doris Hopper (Gene) of Anderson, SC; and sister-in-law, Anna Mary Grabert.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Chesley "Chep" Dalrymple; sister, Emily Bobo (Alton); and brother, Gary Taylor (Betty).
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Lebanon Baptist Church, Saturday February 22nd at 2:00 pm with Rev. Harry Warren and Rev. Barry Robinson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621 or Lebanon Baptist Church, 5150 Gentry Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020