Mae Hilley KellamAnderson - Mae Hilley Kellam, 91, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.Born April 19, 1929 in Hartwell, GA, she was the daughter of the late Willie J. Hilley and Lizzie Mae White Hilley. She was married for 57 years to Rufus Laney Kellam until his death in 2004.Mae was a long-time employee at White Jones Hardware in Watson Village and was also formerly a crossing guard at Estes Elementary School. She enjoyed being outdoors and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.She is survived by her sons, Rufus D. Kellam and W. Frank Kellam; daughters, Kathryn L. Kellam and Bekki K. Green; grandchildren, Dawn K. Floyd and Tiffany K. Balan; 5 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Fred A. Hilley and W.J. Hilley, Jr.The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Old Silver Brook Cemetery with Rev. Mark Duncan officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, PO Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621.