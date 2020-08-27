Mae Linda Gilmer
Anderson, SC - Mae Linda Marett Gilmer, 80, passed away August 22, 2020, in Hospice at Brookdale Senior Living, Anderson, SC.
Born July 5, 1940, in Anderson, the daughter of the late Bill and Frances Marett. Mae was preceded in death by husband Wade H. Gilmer, Jr
She is survived by sister Billie Marett Johnson (Russell), Charlotte, NC; nephew Russ Johnson; niece Sherri Johnson; grandnephews, Westray Hazzard and Russell Johnson IV; and special friends Cathy Bryson, Beverly Simmons and Baron Morgan.
Mae was a wonderful cook who operated a catering service for a number of years. She loved to talk to her friends and was an avid Clemson fan. Mae was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, August 26, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Home for Children, 110 Calvary Home Circle, Anderson, SC 29621, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
