Mae Linda Gilmer
Mae Linda Gilmer

Anderson, SC - Mae Linda Marett Gilmer, 80, passed away August 22, 2020, in Hospice at Brookdale Senior Living, Anderson, SC.

Born July 5, 1940, in Anderson, the daughter of the late Bill and Frances Marett. Mae was preceded in death by husband Wade H. Gilmer, Jr

She is survived by sister Billie Marett Johnson (Russell), Charlotte, NC; nephew Russ Johnson; niece Sherri Johnson; grandnephews, Westray Hazzard and Russell Johnson IV; and special friends Cathy Bryson, Beverly Simmons and Baron Morgan.

Mae was a wonderful cook who operated a catering service for a number of years. She loved to talk to her friends and was an avid Clemson fan. Mae was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, August 26, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Home for Children, 110 Calvary Home Circle, Anderson, SC 29621, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Guest Book sponsored by Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson Northeast Chapel - Anderson

