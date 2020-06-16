Maerene Johnson
Maerene Johnson

Anderson - Mrs. Maerene Burriss Johnson, 92 of Anderson, S.C. transitioned into eternal life on June 15, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House.

Mrs. Johnson was born in Abbeville County to the late Ernest and Icy Tecora Burriss. She was one of 11 children and is survived by a brother, Eugene Burriss, of Anderson, SC and a sister, Doris Hall, of Philadelphia, PA.

She was married to the late Jesse Johnson, Sr. for almost 60 years before his death in 2007. From this union seven children were born. Her memories will be cherished by her children, Jesse Jr. (Mary), Larry (Gloria), Ronnie (Carolyn), Wanda, Kirk (Harriett), Ernie (Wendy); and daughter-in-law Mary Anne. She was predeceased by one son, Roger. Her beloved 22 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren will carry the memory of her in their hearts forever; along with her sister- in- law, Katie Noel, a host of nieces, nephews, special friends and a 'sister-niece' Parnese Thompson.

A public viewing will be held at D.B. Walker Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Services will be held privately at D.B. Walker Funeral Home.






Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
D B Walker Funeral Service
311 Cleveland Ave
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 226-4354
