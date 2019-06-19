|
|
Maggie Thelma 'Chick' Wilson
Abbeville, SC - Maggie Thelma 'Chick' Wilson, 88, of Abbeville died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Abbeville Nursing Home. She was born in Abbeville to the late James Roy Thomas Hammond Sr., and Maggie Mobley Hammond.
Mrs. Wilson was employed with Greenwood Mills and retired as the custodian of the Anderson Ward of her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she was a member of the Women's Auxilliary. Mrs. Wilson enjoyed researching family history. She will be remembered as a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Kenneth Wilson and Phyllis Wilson; her siblings, James Roy 'Jimmy' Hammond, Jr., Phyllis Faye Hammond, Ann Hammond and Susie Hammond; her grand-daughter, Sarah Lynn Wilson; and great-granddaughter, Paisley Alexis Elliott.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her children, David Wilson (Cindy Vosburg) of Anderson, Kathy Goss of Belton, Sabrina Dunn (John) of Anderson, Greg Wilson (Brenda) of Anderson and Suzanne Wilson (Michael Moore) of Maine; eleven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 10:00AM - 11:00AM, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11:00AM in the funeral home chapel with Mr. Harold Dial officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville is assisting the Wilson family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 19, 2019