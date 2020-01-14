|
Magnolia Hall Berry
Starr - Mrs. Magnolia Hall Berry, 80, of 5701 Highway 187 South, passed away on January 11, 2020 at AnMed Health. She is survived by her husband, Louis Berry; children, Louis F. Berry Jr., Melody Berry, and Vanessa Brownlee; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother, George Hall; and two half-siblings, Joann Cobb and Lester Oglesby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gammie "GH" and Rose Lee Belcher Hall; sister, Beulah Hall Lee; and brothers, Ulysses and Jimmy Hall.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Generostee Baptist Church. The interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020