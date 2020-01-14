Services
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-2220
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Generostee Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Generostee Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Magnolia Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Magnolia Hall Berry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Magnolia Hall Berry Obituary
Magnolia Hall Berry

Starr - Mrs. Magnolia Hall Berry, 80, of 5701 Highway 187 South, passed away on January 11, 2020 at AnMed Health. She is survived by her husband, Louis Berry; children, Louis F. Berry Jr., Melody Berry, and Vanessa Brownlee; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother, George Hall; and two half-siblings, Joann Cobb and Lester Oglesby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gammie "GH" and Rose Lee Belcher Hall; sister, Beulah Hall Lee; and brothers, Ulysses and Jimmy Hall.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Generostee Baptist Church. The interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Magnolia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -