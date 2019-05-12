|
Mama Wendy Franks
Easley - Margaret Wendy (Bennett) Franks, age 90, of Easley, SC, formerly of Lavonia, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, SC.
Born July 4, 1928 in South Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth (Sowell) Bennett. She worked at Stephens County Hospital as Director of Nursing and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Jones M. Franks; son: Keith Franks; granddaughters: Kelly Franks & Stacey Franks; and siblings: William Bennett and Mary Bennett.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law: Cheryl & Randy Thompson; son and daughter-in-law: Barry & Terri Franks; grandchildren: Shannon Keyes, B.J. Thompson, Ian Thompson, Austin Franks, Dameon Franks, Jonathan Franks & Molly Ree Franks; great grandchildren: Ashley, Brandon, Haley, Logan, Allysa, Trinity, Ayden & Rowan; great-great granddaughter; Sophia and great-great grandson to be: Easton.
The funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Josh Harvill officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Monday from 12:00 p.m. until the service. Flowers are optional or memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church P.O. Box 393 Lavonia, GA 30553
Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 12, 2019