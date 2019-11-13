|
Mandy Vinson
Honea Path - Amanda "Mandy" Ashley Vinson went to meet Jesus on November 11, 2019. She was born at Anderson Memorial Hospital on June 2, 1973 to Eugenia Pressley Ashley and J.C. Ashley. The youngest of three, Mandy was met at Heaven's gate by her brother, Randal Ashley and her close friend Stephanie Johnson. Surviving are her sister Susan Ashley Mewbourn, both parents, and multiple nieces and nephews. Mandy married the love of her life, Mr. Markus Eugene Vinson and together they had two beautiful girls Kathryn "Katie" Marie Vinson and Emma Abigayle "Abby" Vinson.
She spent the early years of her marriage working for the Greenville Sewer Authority. After the birth of Katie, Mandy went to work for Upstate Parent Magazine. During her tenure at Upstate Parent Magazine, Mandy worked as an advertising sales associate and touched many lives. Her infectious laugh and goofy sense of humor made life-long friendships and lasting impressions on everyone she encountered.
Mandy's priorities were being a true servant of Christ, a loving wife to Markus and a nurturing and caring mom to Katie and Abby. Mandy spent many hours volunteering and fundraising at the Belton-Honea Path Elementary, Middle, and High Schools. She and her family were active at Honea Path First Baptist Church. Her joy came daily by touching as many souls as she could, making everyone feel special and relevant, and sharing her smiles and hugs abundantly. She touched many ministries, including the children's ministry and Widow's Watchman. At any moment, we could call on Mandy to help plan a party, design an invitation, decorate for a wedding, and pull off the impossible. We all have heard her say, "We can do that".
Mandy's life will be celebrated at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 16 at Honea Path First Baptist Church with Rev. Eric Boggs, Rev. Mike Moody, Rev. Greg Gambrell, and Rev. Jamie Williams officiating. She will be laid to rest at Eastview Cemetery following the service.
The family is at the home, and will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Honea Path First Baptist Church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Widow's Watchman Ministries (749 Martin Rd., Honea Path, SC 29654) or to the children's ministry at Honea Path First Baptist Church (100 S. Main St., Honea Path, SC 29654). Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019