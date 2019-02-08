|
Marc Lewis Jones
Daytona Beach - Marc Lewis Jones, 56, of Daytona Beach, passed away quietly on February 4 after a brief illness and heart surgery. He was a precious man with a gentle spirit and a willingness to help everyone. He will always be remembered as the handsome, sharp dresser with a contagious smile. Working with his close friend Pat Fischer, Marc had a very successful career as sales manager at Pat Fischer Nissan of Titusville. He enjoyed helping people be able to purchase the car they wanted, especially his family. A native of Anderson, SC, he came to this area in 1996 from Greenville, SC. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle "The Bionic Bike," skydiving, golf, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by his coworkers, his community, his friends, and his family.
Marc leaves behind to cherish his memory, the love of his life, his wife Charity Jones; his most precious blessing from God, his son, Mason Jones of Daytona Beach; stepsons, Colton (Meshia) Smith of Titusville, and Aron Thomson of Titusville; devoted mother, Candy Jones Gilman of Daytona Beach; beloved brothers, Greg (Susan) Jones and their children, Matthew and Rachel of Terrell, NC and Lester (Ansley) Jones and their children, Madison and Mitchell of Athens, GA; and three adoring grandchildren, Connor Thomson, Jackson Thomson, and Aiden Gillis. He was predeceased by his father, Wallace L. Jones, Jr., and grandparents, Vii Leinfelder, Catherine Jones Hilliard, and Wallace L. Jones, Sr.
His family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, February 8, at the Heritage Place at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Care, 620 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange, FL. They will celebrate his life with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church on Saturday, February 9, at 10:30 a.m. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Titusville. You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincrcemation.com. Baldwin Brothers, Port Orange is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 8, 2019