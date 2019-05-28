Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Gugnoni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella Riley Gugnoni


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marcella Riley Gugnoni Obituary
Marcella Riley Gugnoni

Anderson - Marcella Gugnoni, 94, of Anderson, SC entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 27. She was born on June 11, 1924 in North Grosvenordale CT.

A graduate of Tourtelotte Memorial High School in North Grosvenordale, Marcella attended Saint Joseph College in West Hartford CT and received her BS and ME degrees from the University of Connecticut. She was a mathematics teacher at Watkinson School in Hartford CT, where she served as Mathematics Department Chair and Dean of Faculty.

She is survived by her husband Anthony and three children. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.