Marcella Riley Gugnoni
Anderson - Marcella Gugnoni, 94, of Anderson, SC entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 27. She was born on June 11, 1924 in North Grosvenordale CT.
A graduate of Tourtelotte Memorial High School in North Grosvenordale, Marcella attended Saint Joseph College in West Hartford CT and received her BS and ME degrees from the University of Connecticut. She was a mathematics teacher at Watkinson School in Hartford CT, where she served as Mathematics Department Chair and Dean of Faculty.
She is survived by her husband Anthony and three children. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 28, 2019