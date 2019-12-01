|
|
Marcus W. Harper
Anderson, SC - Marcus Wayne Harper, 48, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Born in Anderson, he was an electrician at Milliken, Cushman Plant, with over 25 years of service. Marcus was an avid trout fisherman and pool player.
Survivors include his wife, Rachael Michelle Greenway Harper; children, Caila Harper-Brown (Bruce), Dillon Colby Harper, William Bryan Alley (Mary Katherine), and Gena Michelle Alley; grandchildren, Zoee Harper, Camdyn Brown, Addyson Brown, Naomiee Watt, and Brodie Harper; father, Kenneth Wayne Harper (Kim); mother, Cam Wells Pilgrim; sisters, Christa Harper Buchanan (David), and Claire Harper; brothers, Jesse Harper and Ben Harper; maternal grandparents, Vance and Virginia Wells; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Fred Pilgrim and paternal grandparents, George and Ellie Harper.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, at Sullivan-King Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
