|
|
Margaret Ann Howell
Iva - Margaret Ann Byrum Howell, 79, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home.
Born March 29, 1941 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Sam Holland Byrum and Margaret Carey Byrum. She married Charles Dewey Howell, Sr. on May 4, 1956 and they enjoyed 44 years together until his passing in 1999.
Margaret was retired from Springs Industry and was an EMT for Iva Rescue Squad for 14 years. She was a member of Iva First Assembly of God where she served as a Sunday School teacher.
She is survived by her son, Rev. Charles Dewey Howell, Jr. (Allison) of Iva, SC; daughters, Glenda Howell Brown (Robert) of Iva SC, Ruby Gail Howell Mishoe (Ronnie) of Conway, SC and Blanche Annette Howell Higginbotham, wife of the late Eddie Higginbotham, of Fountain Inn, SC; brothers, Jackie Byrum and Tony Byrum both of Iva, SC; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, James Byrum; and grandparents, William (Will) and Nora Elgin Byrum and Emanuel and Rosie Hart Carey.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Iva First Assembly of God with Rev. Charles Howell, Jr. officiating. Friends and family may pay their respects on Friday, May 22, 2020 between the hours of 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm at the church. Interment will be in Iva City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Iva Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 519, Iva, SC 29655 and Iva Fire Department, 9711 SC-81, Iva, SC 29655.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 20 to May 21, 2020