Honea Path - Margaret Elaine Cely Ashley, 72, wife of John Barnett Ashley, Jr., of Emma Drive, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late John Humbert Cely, Jr., and Wilma Owens Dillard Cely. She was a member of Honea Path First Baptist Church, and taught sixth grade at Honea Path Middle School until her retirement in 2000.

In addition to her husband of the home, Mrs. Ashley is survived by two daughters: Melissa Ashley Frady (Danny) of Honea Path and Mary Elizabeth Ashley Browning (Michael) of Belton; two brothers: William Dillard (Pat) of Greenville and John Cely (Robert Ledford) of Tucker, GA; one sister: Sandy Benton (Walter) of Anderson; and five grandchildren: Jackson Frady, Jordan Frady, Wyatt Lothridge, Ethan Lothridge, and Emily Browning.

Private family funeral services will be held on Thursday at Pruitt Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Moody officiating. Burial will be private. The family requests that due to the current limits on assemblies, those who are not family members or participating in the service watch online from the obituary page at 2:00 PM at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.

Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
