Margaret Ashley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ashley

Anderson - Margaret Vaughn Ashley, 73, loving wife of the late James Durante Ashley, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born December 23, 1946 in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Duane R. Vaughn and Valley McCall Vaughn. Margaret was a graduate of McDuffie High School Class of 1965 and worked as a pharmacy technician for Anderson Memorial Hospital where she later retired. She was a member of Central Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sons, John R. Rice (Velvet) and Gregory D. Rice (Anne-Marie), both of Anderson, SC; brother, Robert Vaughn (Debbie) of Anderson, SC; and sisters, Francis Mitchell (Freddie) and Valarie Smith, both of Anderson, SC.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Summit Place of Anderson and Hospice of the Upstate for the loving care that was provided to Margaret.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends while observing social distancing on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. The memorial service for the immediate family will follow visitation at the funeral home on Monday at 2:15 p.m. with Mrs. Nancy Terry officiating. Interment will take place at Garden of Memories at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved