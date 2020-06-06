Margaret AshleyAnderson - Margaret Vaughn Ashley, 73, loving wife of the late James Durante Ashley, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.Born December 23, 1946 in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Duane R. Vaughn and Valley McCall Vaughn. Margaret was a graduate of McDuffie High School Class of 1965 and worked as a pharmacy technician for Anderson Memorial Hospital where she later retired. She was a member of Central Baptist Church.She is survived by her sons, John R. Rice (Velvet) and Gregory D. Rice (Anne-Marie), both of Anderson, SC; brother, Robert Vaughn (Debbie) of Anderson, SC; and sisters, Francis Mitchell (Freddie) and Valarie Smith, both of Anderson, SC.The family would like to give a special thanks to Summit Place of Anderson and Hospice of the Upstate for the loving care that was provided to Margaret.The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends while observing social distancing on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. The memorial service for the immediate family will follow visitation at the funeral home on Monday at 2:15 p.m. with Mrs. Nancy Terry officiating. Interment will take place at Garden of Memories at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.