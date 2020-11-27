Margaret BeardenAnderson - Margaret Hammond Bearden, 88, of Anderson, SC, loving and dedicated wife of the late Wallace Bearden, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House.Born December 30, 1931, in Abbeville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lonnie Hammond and Vallie Mae Simmons Hammond.Margaret worked many years at Electric City Printing Company. She ran an afterschool daycare for children who attended Whitehall Elementary, and worked in the cafeteria for over 10 years. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church.She is survived by her sons, Mike Bearden (Iris), and Andy Bearden (Melanie) both of Fountain Inn, SC; daughter, Connie Compton (Steve) of West Union, SC; sister, Judy Webb of Greenwood, SC; six grandchildren, Carrie Ravan, Daniel Bearden, Jeremy Bearden, Megan McClure, Will Bearden, and Derrin Compton; and six great-grandchildren, Brodie Bearden, Noah Ravan, Emma Ravan, Rivers Bearden, Grace Bearden, and Adalyn McClure.The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:50 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation in the Chapel on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Bob Marcaurelle, Rev. Don Cox, and Rev. Mike Bearden officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.Flowers will be accepted, and memorial contributions may be made to Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.