Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 239-2405
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Margaret Beatrice Miller


1926 - 2019
Margaret Beatrice Miller Obituary
Margaret Beatrice Miller

Amherst, VA - Margaret Beatrice Miller, Marge, 92, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the home of her son, in Amherst, Virginia. She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on October 30, 1926, daughter of the late Arthur and Fern Scofield and wife of the late Lawrence Barnes Miller.

Marge's first love was her husband Larry. After their first date, Marge confided in her twin sister Kay saying, "I want to know him when I am an old old woman". After sixty-nine years of marriage, she joined him in heaven four years to the day after his passing. Her second love was the theater, she was an accomplished actress and director, with professional credits at the Detroit Repertoire Theater and the Spoleto festival in Charleston, South Carolina. Marge was also an avid read and published author. She was active in the Anderson County Literacy program, sharing her love for reading through teaching adults to read.

She is survived by three beloved children and eight grandchildren: Lawrence B. Miller Jr, of Chattanooga, TN, his wife, Rosemary and their children, Temple DePlato, her husband David, and Morgaen Brandler and her husband, Bo; Mark Miller of Amherst, VA, his wife, Darlene, and his children, Shannon Bucey, her husband, Steve, Ryan Miller, his wife Jennifer, Miles Miller and Kelly Ward, her husband, Carter; Cheryl Voight Ward of Anderson, SC, her husband Paul and her children, Jennifer Rowell, her husband, Jason, and Matthew Voight and his wife, Ashley; thirteen great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 12:00pm - 1:00pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road, with a memorial service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to Roads to Recovery,2600 Memorial Avenue, Suite 107, Lynchburg, VA 24501, www.roads2recovery.org.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 11, 2019
