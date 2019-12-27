|
|
Margaret McAlister
Townville - Margaret Ann Posey McAlister, age 70, wife of Sam McAlister of Townville, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Anderson on November 12, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Herbert Posey and the late Alma Eloise Davis Posey.
She was retired as a Lab Technician with The Robert Bosch corporation and was a former 2nd grade teacher's assistant at Townville Elementary School. She was a member of Double Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband Sam McAlister, and she was a loving mother to her sons; Jason McAlister and Nathan McAlister (Dana). She is also survived by a grandson Cody McAlister, a sister Edna Slaton and a brother, George Posey (Sun).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Nancy Posey Brown and brothers, James Raymond Posey, John Franklyn Posey and Jerry Posey.
The family will receive friends at Double Springs Baptist Church 550 Double Springs Rd. Townville, SC 29689 on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10:00am - 11:00am. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Rev. Kyle Caudell will officiate.
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, SC is serving the McAlister Family.
