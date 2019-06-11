Margaret "Ellen" Moore Poole



Sandy Springs - Margaret "Ellen" Moore Poole, 93, of Sandy Springs, SC passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Cottingham Hospice House.



Born April 9, 1926 in Honea Path SC, she was a daughter of the late Willie Thomas and Lillian Bell Moore. She was the last surviving member of her 14 brothers and sisters. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Sgt. Major Charles E. Poole and her daughter, Myra Routhieaux. Ellen retired from LaFrance Industries and was a member of LaFrance First Baptist Church.



She is survived by her children, Diane Fricks (Rick) of Pendleton, SC; Eddie Yeargin (Kiyoka) of Sasebo, Japan and Charlie M. Poole (Angie) of Anderson, SC; five grandchildren, Toby Fricks, Scott Fricks, Michael Routhieaux, Isaac Yeargin and Carlie Poole and three great-grandchildren, Kennedy Fricks, Carter Fricks and Garrett Fricks.



The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday at LaFrance First Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Daniel and Mr. Billy Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Clemson, SC.



The family will be at 225 S. Elm Street, Pendleton, SC 29670.



Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to Cottingham Hospice House, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672.



