Margaret "Mot" Page
Anderson - Margaret Elizabeth "Mot" Smith Page, 98, formerly of Honea Path, died Thursday, February 20th at NHC in Anderson.
Born in Abbeville County, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Evans and Alice Mae Beasley Smith. She was a member of First Baptist Church Honea Path, and was retired from her work at Chiquola Manufacturing Company. She loved sewing and crafting.
Mrs. Page is survived by one daughter: Janice Page Jenkins (Larry) of Honea Path; one brother: James Donald Smith of Mt. Pleasant; two sisters: Doris "Dot" Werner of Woodruff and Belva Hamer of Columbia; a grandson: Richie Jenkins (Dana); a granddaughter: Travis Crump (David); two great-grandsons: Clayton and Dustin Jenkins; and two great-granddaughters: Page Hedden (Thomas) and Anna Crump.
She was preceded in death by one son: James Douglas Page; two brothers: Billy Ralph Smith and Clyde E. "Bug" Smith, Jr.; two sisters: Thelma DeLaigle and Hazel Ashley.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, February 23rd at Honea Path First Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Moody officiating. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery.
The family is at the home of the daughter, Janice and will receive friends Sunday from 1-2 PM prior to the service at the church. Memorial donations may be made to Honea Path First Baptist Church, 100 S. Main St. Honea Path, SC 29654, or to Meals on Wheels of Anderson, 105 S. Fant St. Anderson, SC 29622. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020