Margaret Simpson Webb
Anderson - Margaret Oneida Simpson Webb, 93, formerly of 717 McFalls Circle, Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at NHC Healthcare Anderson.
Born March 20, 1926 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Rector Simpson and Manila Dixon Simpson. She was married to the late Houston L. Webb.
Margaret was a graduate of Girls High School and worked in the textile industry until she retired. She was a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, James Larry Webb (June), Barbara Calloway and Vickie Webb Nelson (Mike), all of Anderson, SC; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, William, Ernest and Harold Simpson; sister, Gertrude Childers; and granddaughter, Crystal Manning. Margaret was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home, Wednesday, February 12th at 2:00pm with Rev. Tom Owen officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forest Hill Baptist Church, 909 Plantation Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020