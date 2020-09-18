Margaret W. Freeman
Anderson - Margaret Ann Woodson Freeman was born in Anderson, South Carolina on May 13, 1946 to Albert J. Woodson & Elizabeth McKinney Woodson and peacefully passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She graduated from Pendleton High School / Class of 1964 and earned a Bachelor of Science in home economics from Winthrop University / Class of 1968. After graduation Margaret held an internship at Emory University. Margaret married Morris L. Freeman, Sr. on March 9, 1968 in Anderson, South Carolina.
Margaret is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Morris; son, Morris L. Freeman, Jr. (Jenna Gibson); grandson, Calder M. Freeman; brother, A.J. Woodson; and sister, Linda W. Gilliand. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Montgomery L. Freeman.
During the 1970's Margaret became a registered dietician and the therapeutic coordinator of the food service department at Anderson Memorial Hospital. Margaret was honored as "Young Dietitian of the Year" by the S.C. American Dietetic Association, where she also served as Secretary of the board. For the remainder of her long career, Margaret served as a Regional Dietician for NHC Healthcare. Her hardworking and kind nature were perfectly suited for a roll in which she fed and cared for thousands of people. An avid cook, prolific cookie maker and lover of chocolate ice cream, Margaret was well known for her incredible pimento cheese and delicious cream cheese pound cake. She enjoyed trips to the beach and afternoons spent along the shore chatting with family and friends. A gifted gardener, Margaret's flowers were a source of joy. She was an active lifelong member of Welcome Baptist Church, assisting with Vacation Bible School and serving countless meals.
Margaret lived a full life and leaves behind many good friends and family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed and loved forever. A private graveside service will take place on October 3, 2020. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Celebration of Life to be scheduled in May 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Margaret's honor may be directed to Welcome Baptist Church, P.O. Box 757, Sandy Springs, SC 29677, the Parkinson Association of the Carolinas www.parkinsonassociation.org/donate-online
or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association www.lbda.org/donate
