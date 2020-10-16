Margaret W. NorrisAnderson, SC - Margaret Whitfield Norris, 90, widow of Jack Thomas Norris, passed away Friday, October 16, at NHC of Anderson.Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Carl M. and Millie Ann Whitfield. She was retired from Wachovia Bank and was a member of Dickson Memorial United Methodist Church.Survivors include two grandsons, Thomas Norris and Tyler Norris; nephew, Wayne Whitfield; and niece, Teresa Buckley.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Mattison "Tommy" Norris; two brothers, Harold Whitfield and Lewis Whitfield; and two sisters, Elizabeth Whitfield and Annie Laurie Wright.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 18, at Sullivan-King Mortuary conducted by Rev. Judy Hames. Burial will be at a later date at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Dickson Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 144, Townville, SC 29689.Sullivan-King Mortuary