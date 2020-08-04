Margene Cole MurdockBelton - Margene Cole Murdock, 85, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.Born April 10, 1935 in Anderson, she was the daughter of Hovie Jerome and Lillian Graham Cole. She was the beloved wife of the late David Lee Murdock for 50 years. Margene attended Anderson schools and was a proud graduate of Anderson Girls High School in 1953.She worked for the South Carolina Employment Security Commission for over 25 years. One of her greatest joys was finding jobs for people, and people for jobs.She was a member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church where she served for many years as a children's Sunday School teacher and coordinated arts and crafts for Vacation Bible School. She loved her church and served it and its people well for her entire life.Mrs. Murdock is survived by her son-in-law, Tim Cordes of Cape Canaveral, FL; her granddaughter, Meleah Bell Thomas (Brent) of Belton; her grandson, Nicholas Cordes of Austin, TX; great-grandchildren, Emma Louise Thomas, Judson Brent Thomas and Landon Cordes. She often said that her great-grandchildren were her life's greatest joy.She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition, she was predeceased by an infant son, Patrick Murdock; daughter, Kerry Lynn Cordes; and a foster son, Kevin Wilson.Following a private burial, a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Krieger officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 2603 Due West Highway, Belton, SC 29627 and Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.