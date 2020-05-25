|
Margie Brock
Anderson - Margie Kinard Brock, 92, loving wife of the late David Thomas Brock of 58 years upon his death in 2009, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at The Dominion of Clemson.
Born July 17, 1927 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Silas Grady Kinard and Essie Lee Lollis Kinard. Margie was a graduate of Girls High School and was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking cakes. She was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church and a former choir member.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Fouts and her husband Sonny of Anderson.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruby Jean Getsinger, Cecil Sanders, Grace Getsinger, and Hazel Stephens.
Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Dr. Glenn Taylor officiating.
The family will be at the home of her daughter Janice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakwood Baptist Church, 304 Pearman Dairy Rd., Anderson, SC 29625 or to Pleasant View Baptist Church, P.O. Box 13063, Anderson, SC 29624.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 25 to May 27, 2020