Margie Dove

Margie DoveAnderson, SC - Marjorie Ella Nixon Dove, 93, widow of Jerrel Watson Dove, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her residence.Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lum Teasley "Dock" and Etheleen Nix Nixon. She was retired from Phillips Plumbing Company with 34 years of service. Margie was a founding member of Nell Townsend Presbyterian Church and in recent years attended Central Presbyterian Church as long as her health permitted. She remained youthful by serving as a chaperone for her daughters' youth groups through their school years.Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Dove Harbin and Cindy Dove Radford (Gary Eades), both of Anderson; two grandsons, Tim Harbin (Tracy) and "Andy" Harbin (April); two great-granddaughters; sister, Betty Lou Elrod; numerous nieces and nephews whom she claimed as her own; caregiver, Sherrie Johnson; and her beloved cat, Buster.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Belton "Duck" Nixon and his wife, Dot Nixon.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Sullivan-King Mortuary conducted by Dr. David J. Bailey. Burial will be private.The family will be at the home of her niece, Jerrel Lynn and Fred King.Memorials may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 1404 North Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621, or Kindred Hospice, 1704 East Greenville Street, Suite 1C, Anderson, SC 29621.The family would like to express their appreciation to her caregiver, Sherrie Johnson, and the Kindred Hospice Staff for their love, support, and care of Mrs. Dove.Sullivan-King Mortuary