Margie Dove
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie Dove

Anderson, SC - Marjorie Ella Nixon Dove, 93, widow of Jerrel Watson Dove, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lum Teasley "Dock" and Etheleen Nix Nixon. She was retired from Phillips Plumbing Company with 34 years of service. Margie was a founding member of Nell Townsend Presbyterian Church and in recent years attended Central Presbyterian Church as long as her health permitted. She remained youthful by serving as a chaperone for her daughters' youth groups through their school years.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Dove Harbin and Cindy Dove Radford (Gary Eades), both of Anderson; two grandsons, Tim Harbin (Tracy) and "Andy" Harbin (April); two great-granddaughters; sister, Betty Lou Elrod; numerous nieces and nephews whom she claimed as her own; caregiver, Sherrie Johnson; and her beloved cat, Buster.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Belton "Duck" Nixon and his wife, Dot Nixon.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Sullivan-King Mortuary conducted by Dr. David J. Bailey. Burial will be private.

The family will be at the home of her niece, Jerrel Lynn and Fred King.

Memorials may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 1404 North Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621, or Kindred Hospice, 1704 East Greenville Street, Suite 1C, Anderson, SC 29621.

The family would like to express their appreciation to her caregiver, Sherrie Johnson, and the Kindred Hospice Staff for their love, support, and care of Mrs. Dove.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved