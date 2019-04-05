Margie L. Rholetter



Belton - Margie Lewis Rholetter, age 84, of 1403 Broadway School Road, went Home to be with Jesus upon her death at her residence on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was surrounded by her beloved family. Born in West Union, SC on August 30, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Curtis Clyde Lewis and the late Laurie Lecroy Lewis.



Mrs. Rholetter was a graduate of Oakway High School in Oakway, SC. She was employed as a Clerk for many years, both in the County of Anderson, and the cities of Belton and Anderson. In her leisure time, Margie enjoyed reading the Bible, cooking and baking. She was a member of Homeland Park Baptist Church.



Left to carry on Mrs. Rholetter's legacy are her three beloved daughters, Patty Barnes (Rodney) of Canon, GA, Rita Davis of Belton, and Debbie David (Wesley) of Belton; a brother, Clayton Junior Lewis (Nell) of Clover, SC; four grandchildren, James David, Eric Barnes, Joshua Barnes and Joshua Caleb Johnson; three step-grandchildren, Sarah David, Chyna David, and Summer David; also surviving are three nieces and a nephew, all of whom she dearly loved.



The family will receive friends at The McDougald Funeral Home on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm. The funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Mrs. Margie Rholetter will be held in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home on Saturday at 1 p.m. conducted by her loved ones. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.



Contributions in memory of Mrs. Rholetter may be made to Shalom House Ministries, 349 Blake Dairy Road, Belton, SC 29627.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary