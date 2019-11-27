|
|
Marian Griffin
Anderson - Marian Smith Griffin, 88, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at NHC Anderson.
Born May 22, 1931 in Anderson County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Claude Smith and Mary Jarrett Smith. She was married to the late Horace Lee Griffin, Sr. Marian was retired from Clark Schwebel and was a member of Orrville Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Horace Lee Griffin, Jr. (Beth Anne) and Tony Griffin (Janet); grandchildren, Rusty, Michael and Scott Griffin; and great-grandchildren, Riley, Mikayla, Clay and Braxton Griffin.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Walter Smith.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm Monday, December 2, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm in the chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home. Burial will follow in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019