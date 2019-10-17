|
Marian P. Wakefield
Iva - Marian Eugenia Patterson Wakefield, 100, of 702 Betsy Street, Iva, SC, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence. Born in Antreville, SC, on April 25, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Eugene A. and Minnie Milford Patterson. She was also predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Davis and Ruth Hurt. For sixty-seven years, Marian was the devoted wife of Major Douglas McGee Wakefield, until his death in 2007. Marian graduated from Antreville High School and received an associate degree in music from Anderson College. Marian was an accomplished musician and taught the love of music to legions. She never stopped teaching piano; never cancelled a lesson; loyal to her profession; and to learn the piano from "Boppie" was an honor. She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Iva and was a permanent fixture in the church, as she served as the organist and the music director for almost a half of a century. She also held the church organist position at her second home church, Good Hope Presbyterian in Iva. She was a dear sweet lady; spry, witty, lively, very independent and it was always a complete joy to be in her company. Being a great teacher, she taught her family many things. Not only how to cook, sew, and the piano, but most importantly, how to emulate the love of Jesus Christ in everything you do. She always, said "We are not physical beings, we are also spiritual beings." Left to cherish her memory is her son, Douglas McGee Wakefield, Jr., and wife, Susan of Charleston, SC; daughter Dorothy Wakefield Hensley and husband, Greg of Mooresville, NC; four grandchildren, Douglas McGee Wakefield III, Mary Virginia Wakefield, Alexandra Marian Hensley, and Houston Gregory Hensley; and five precious great-grandchildren. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Iva with the Reverend Jerry Gray officiating. Interment will follow in Iva City Cemetery. The family will greet friends and family at the church on Saturday from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm. The remaining time, the family will be at the residence. The family expresses profound appreciation to a very special great-niece, Darlene Dickerson and to the entire Iva Community for the love and care shown to "Boppie" over many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Iva, P.O. Box 475, Iva, SC 29655 or Good Hope Presbyterian Church, 208 Hamilton Street, Iva, SC 29655. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019