Marian W. Eskew
Clemson - Marian Warner Eskew, 97, widow of the late Elias Benton Eskew, passed away peacefully Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born in Greenwood County, January 2, 1922, a daughter of Horace T. and Mary Elvie Stockman Warner.
Marian was an alumna of Winthrop College with a BS in Home Economics, serving 30 years, most in the schools of Oconee County. Outside of the classroom, she served her family as a fulltime homemaker often found in her kitchen preparing meals for all to enjoy. She lived an active life filled with cooking, exercise and often traveling the world. A favorite destination was a visit to the Holy Land. Marian was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Clemson for over 60 years serving in many capacities.
She is survived by two daughters, Frances Allen (Harold) of Clemson and Elvie Eaddy (Joe) of Florence, one son Elliott Eskew of Greenwood, five grandchildren; Charles, Angela and William Allen, Heather Burton (Brad), Morgan Hudson (Lance), and three great-grandchildren Parker Burton, Will, Liam and Carter Hudson and one sister-in-law Betty C. Warner. In addition to her parents and husband, Marian was predeceased by four siblings John H. Warner, Evelyn Page, H.T. Warner, Jr., and Elbert (Boo) Warner.
Funeral services will be Thursday, August 8, 2019, 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Clemson, 397 College Ave., Clemson, SC. Family will receive friends at 1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery in Clemson.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Clemson.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Rd., Central, SC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 7, 2019