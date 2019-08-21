Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Anderson, SC
Marianne T. Richbourg


1934 - 2019
Marianne T. Richbourg Obituary
Marianne T. Richbourg

Beaufort - On Friday, August 16, 2019, Marianne T. Richbourg, loving wife and mother of two daughters passed away at the age of 85.

Mrs. Richbourg was born in Quitman, GA on June 18, 1934, to Tom and Lavania (Folsom) Taylor. She later married and moved to Anderson, SC with her husband Ben A. Richbourg. There they raised two daughters. Mrs. Richbourg was a faithful member of First Baptist Church while in Anderson.

Mrs. Richbourg moved to Beaufort to be closer to family in 2015. She was an active reader and a favorite of the local bookmobile. She loved music and amazed her grandchildren in their youth with her knowledge of lyrics. Known to her grandchildren as Ma, she loved life and her family.

Mrs. Richbourg was predeceased by her husband Ben A. Richbourg. She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Fowler ( Mac) of Beaufort, SC and Pam Pruitt ( Greg-deceased) of St. Petersburg, Florida; her brother, Robert "Bob" Taylor ( Sherry); her sister, Betty Waters ( Thurman-deceased) of Quitman, GA; and her beloved grandchildren, Benjamin Fowler ( Liz) of Gastonia, NC and Maggie Barreto ( Miguel) of Charleston, SC.

Graveside services will be held at 11 o'clock a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Anderson, SC conducted by The McDougald Funeral Home, Anderson, SC.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Amedysis Hospice of Beaufort, SC in memory of Marianne T. Richbourg.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
