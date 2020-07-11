Marie Mock CollinsAnderson - Marie Mock Collins, 91, loving wife of the late Marvin Bobby Collins, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020.Born September 7, 1928 in St. Marks, FL, she is the daughter of the late Walter Mock and Onie McDaniel Mock. She has made Anderson, SC her home since 1966 and always has remained a very active member of her community.Alongside her husband, they were self-made in business after successfully building two convenience store chains in Florida and South Carolina. After her husband's untimely death, she helped carry on his legacy with the naming of the Marvin B. Collins Boys and Girls Club of Anderson.She was a lifetime board member of the Salvation Army. She has also served on the board of Anderson College, AnMed Health, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Cardinal Racquet Club. She was an avid tennis player in the USTA League and she was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Anderson. Nothing meant more to her than her family and she will always be missed.She is survived by her son, Dr. Mark R. Collins; daughter-in-law, JoAnne Harrell; grandchildren, Dr. Meredith Wood Michel (Alex), Abigail Wood Creech (Charlie), Travis Collins (Dafne), and Bradley Collins (Leigh); great-grandchildren, Collins Michel, Maren Michel, and two more on the way; brother, Walter Mock; sister, Shirley Boykin; and many other family members.In addition to her parents and husband, Marvin, Marie was preceded in death by her daughter, Marcia Collins Wood; and brother, Britt Mock.The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Josh Hunt officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's honor to the Salvation Army of Anderson, P.O. Box 43, Anderson, SC 29622.