Marilyn Bowen
Anderson - Marilyn Freeman Bowen, 89, of Anderson SC, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Baylis and Nora Freeman, the wife to the late Amon Leon Bowen and a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son: Charles Randall Bowen (Linda); daughters: Ellen Booth and Melinda Williams (Wally); grandchildren: Stacy Norris, Devin Gaines, Hayley Black and Justin Cade; great-grandchildren: Ryan Norris, Kayla Crowe, Taylor Gaines and Maci Dutton and a sister: Becky Shaw.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her sisters: Joyce Reed and Vivian Dorgay and a grandson: Michael Gaines.
Private Services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Upstate Animal Rescue Foundation of South Carolina, PO Box 195 Townville, SC 29689 or paypal to varsc@yahoo.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.