1/
Marilyn Bowen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Bowen

Anderson - Marilyn Freeman Bowen, 89, of Anderson SC, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Baylis and Nora Freeman, the wife to the late Amon Leon Bowen and a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son: Charles Randall Bowen (Linda); daughters: Ellen Booth and Melinda Williams (Wally); grandchildren: Stacy Norris, Devin Gaines, Hayley Black and Justin Cade; great-grandchildren: Ryan Norris, Kayla Crowe, Taylor Gaines and Maci Dutton and a sister: Becky Shaw.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her sisters: Joyce Reed and Vivian Dorgay and a grandson: Michael Gaines.

Private Services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Upstate Animal Rescue Foundation of South Carolina, PO Box 195 Townville, SC 29689 or paypal to varsc@yahoo.com.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved