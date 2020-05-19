|
Marion McCullough
Iva - Marion Lewis McCullough, 65, of Iva, SC, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home.
Born August 2, 1954 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Ted B. McCullough and Betty Jean Woodson McCullough.
Marion was a 1975 graduate of Crescent High School. He enjoyed farming, the outdoors, and the many card games of Set Back and Hearts. Marion was loved by his many friends who gave him his nicknames of "Marcell" and "Big John".
He is survived by his siblings, Teddy McCullough (Debra), Karen McMullan (Rick) and Bryan McCullough (Jill); sister-in-law, Deirdre McCullough; step-mother, Joyce Hanks McCullough; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Dan and Ronald McCullough.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Gray officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects to Marion prior to the funeral service by signing the Guest Register between the hours of 9:00 am and 12:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Iva Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 519, Iva, SC 29655.
The family will be at the home of Karen and Rick McMullan.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 19 to May 20, 2020