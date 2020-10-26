Marion T. 'Bill' Nelson
Lowndesville - Marion T. 'Bill' Nelson, 88, of Lowndesville, husband of the late Frances Ellen Nelson, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home. He was born in Abbeville County to the late Otto and Lila Mae Hill Nelson.
Formerly employed in the textile industry, Mr. Nelson was also an associate of Daniel Construction. For the last 30 years, he was a self-employed truck driver.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Nelson was preceded in death by three brothers, Doodle, Randolph, and Foster Nelson and a sister, Pearl N. Hanks.
He is survived by his two sons, Thomas 'Square Head' Nelson (Glenda) of Abbeville and Barry Nelson (Louise) of the Nation Community in Abbeville; a daughter, B.J. Stone, of SC; seven grandchildren, Michelle, Chastity (Terry), Jeremy, Abigail, Anna, Paige, and Rebecca; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11:00AM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Smyrna Cemetery in Lowndesville with the Rev. Scotty Willougby officiating.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Nelson, may be sent to the Lowndesville Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 69, Lowndesville, SC 29659.
'Square Head' and his family will be at Mr. Nelson's home in Lowndesville and Barry and his family will be at their home in the Nation Community.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Theresa Cantrell, a special caregiver, for her attentiveness and compassion shown to their father.
