Marion Turner



Anderson - Marion Jones Turner, 86 of Anderson, SC, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at NHC of Anderson.



Born May 7, 1932 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Harold Jones, Sr. and Evelyn Osteen Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Lewis Turner, Sr.; brother, Billy Jones and sister, Mary Evelyn King.



Marion retired after 30 years of service from Southern Bell. She was a member of Varennes Heights Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. She loved her friends and family and was known for her kind spirit, generosity and for sharing her deep faith with others.



She is survived by her brother, Harold Jones (Linda); sister-in-law, Nancy Jones; sister, Judy Wetterman (Jim); many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Lou Ellen Higgins (Arthur) and close friend, Steve Trammell.



The family will receive friends from Noon-1:45 pm Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00pm Wednesday with Rev. Dr. Kirt Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



The family will be at the home of the sister, Judy Wetterman, 418 Westview Avenue, Anderson, SC.



Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to Outdoor Dream Foundation, PO Box 802, Anderson, SC 29622.



A special thanks is extended to her personal sitter, Felicia Gaines and the staff of NHC of Anderson for the great and wonderful care shown to Marion.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary