Anderson - Marion Franklin "Stooge" Williams, 78, of Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his residence.



Born October 15, 1940 in Anderson, SC, Stooge was the son of the late Frank Williams and Lois Loftis Bolt. He proudly served his country in the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War. He retired from Kroger Bakery after 32 years. He then worked for over 12 years with the SCDOT. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid Clemson Tigers fan and a member of West Anderson Church of God. Stooge was a beloved father, husband and grandfather who will be truly missed.



He is survived by his children, Barry Williams and Marie Seagraves (Dewayne); sister, Mary Frances Osborne; four grandchildren, Corey Seagraves (Mallory), Amber Robinson (Bryan), and Bell and Elizabeth Williams; two great-grandsons, K.J. and Grayson; and his beloved Boston Terrier, Daphne.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Diane Lewis Williams; sister, Glenda Kanipe; and brother, Buddy Williams.



The family will be at the residence and will receive friends from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Daniel officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum with military honors.



Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to the s Project, P.O. 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8517



