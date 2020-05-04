|
Marjorie Bettis
Elberton, GA - Marjorie Louise Gunter Bettis, age 101, of Elberton, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
She worked at Arnall Manufacturing Company as a spinner and later at Roses 5 10 & 25 cents as a sales lady and retired as office manager. Marjorie was a charter member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church where she taught the Corra Harris Sunday school class for many years and served on many committees.
The last surviving member of her immediate family, she is preceded in death by her parents: Thomas Gordon Gunter and Ruby Elizabeth Fleming Gunter; husband, James Robert "Nope" Bettis; siblings: Leon Gunter, Hubert Gunter, Howard "Zeke" Gunter, Janice Boles, and Kathryn Brookshire, and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Bettis will lie instate at Berry Funeral Home from 9:00a.m.-4:00p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, for those wishing to pay their respects and sign the guestbook. Burial will be private in Forest Hills Memorial Park.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, 1016 Ruckersville Road, Elberton, GA 30635.
Online tribute at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home of Elberton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 4 to May 5, 2020