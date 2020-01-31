Services
Pruitt Funeral Home
47 Franklin Spring Street
Royston, GA 30662
(706) 245-7234
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pruitt Funeral Home
47 Franklin Spring Street
Royston, GA 30662
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Pruitt Funeral Home
47 Franklin Spring Street
Royston, GA 30662
Marjorie McCollum


1947 - 2020
Marjorie McCollum Obituary
Marjorie McCollum

Augusta, GA - Ms. Marjorie Vadalene McCollum, 72, of Augusta, GA, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Azalea Health and Rehab.

Ms. McCollum was born on October 17, 1947, daughter of the late Clarence Mathew McCollum and Bessie Melissa Bellamy McCollum. She was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era and a member of Macedonia Independent Holiness Church.

Survivors include her son, Jeffery Strickland of Comer, GA; brothers, Aaron McCollum of Hartwell, GA and John McCollum of Royston, GA; and sisters, Kaylene McCollum of Macon, GA and Betty Dove of Lavonia, GA.

Funeral services for Ms. McCollum will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 with Rev. Harrison Lampley officiating. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Independent Holiness Church Cemetery in Danielsville, GA.

The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until funeral hour on Sunday afternoon. The family is at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
