Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 223-2223
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Blyth Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Blyth Funeral Home Chapel
Mark Gregory Lorentz


1969 - 2020
Mark Gregory Lorentz Obituary
Mark Gregory Lorentz

Greenwood - Mark Gregory Lorentz, 50, resident of Hughes Road, passed away March 7, 2020, at his home.

Born August 9, 1969, in Royal Oak, Michigan, he was a son of the late Greg and Clara Anna "Chris" Niemyjski Lorentz. A 1987 graduate of Greenwood High School, he was also a 1992 graduate of Lander University. Mark was employed as a Certified Electrician with Cardinal Healthcare and was formerly employed with Bosch of Anderson. He was an avid Nascar Fan and was a bona-fide barbeque pit-master.

He attended Ebenezer United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Kirstie Lorentz and her fiance, Jonathan Thornton of Piedmont; his former wife, Deneen Lorentz; his fiance, Karen Hughes Polattie and her children, Ashley and Megan Polattie; a brother, Tony and wife Andrea Lorentz of Laurens; a sister, Nicole Lorentz of Ninety Six; nieces and nephews, Cody Tiller, Kaitlin Davis and Kela Dunlap; and great-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Michael Evans officiating.

The family will be at the home, 116 Hughes Road and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 PM Friday afternoon.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Greenwood Soup Kitchen, 929 Phoenix Street, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649, or to The , P.O. Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648, or to the .

For online condolences please visit :

www.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Lorentz family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
