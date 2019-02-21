Mark Hugh English



Summerville - Mark Hugh English, age 50 of Summerville, SC, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.



He was born on January 31, 1969 in Danville, VA. He was general manager for Capitol Coffee Systems in Ladsen, SC and was former owner of Mark English Photography in Simpsonville. He was preceded in death by his step-sister, Jill Watson.



He is survived by his father, John English and stepmother, Elizabeth Ann English and his mother, Joyce Ann English; fiancé, Josephine "Joy" Brown; grandmother, Mildred English; daughter, Addi English of Williamston, SC; sister, Melissa Kowalski (Greg) of Anderson, SC., his fiancés children, Kassidy Brown and Kennedy Wright.



The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00pm Friday, February 22, 2019 in the parlor at First Presbyterian Church. The memorial service will follow at 3:00pm in the sanctuary with Dr. Dennis Tedder officiating.



The family will be at their respective homes.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Addi English, co/ Melissa Kowalski to 125 St. James Court, Anderson, SC 29621. Donations will be used for Addi's education fund.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 21, 2019