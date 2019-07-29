Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
McFalls Landing Broadway Lake
1962 - 2019
Anderson - Mark Steven Lowe, 56, of Anderson SC, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home.

Born in Anderson, SC, on December 5, 1962, he was the son of the late William Roy and Doris Amanda Lowe and the husband to Pamela Lowe.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his son: Brandon Mark Lowe; daughter: Megan Nichole Owens; brothers: Herman Slaton, Richard Slaton, Roger Slaton and Ronnie Lowe; sister: Linda Head; grandchildren: Maddison, Sullivan, Sadie and Sofia.

A memorial Service will be held at McFalls Landing Broadway Lake on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 7pm officiated by Rev. Archie Sharpe.

The family will be at 1202 Wellwood Dr Anderson, SC 29621.

Mark loved to make everyone laugh and loved his family.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 29, 2019
