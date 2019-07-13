Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Mark Keeney
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
1809 North Main Street
Anderson, SC
Mark W. Keeney

Mark W. Keeney

Anderson, SC - Mark Winfield Keeney, 67, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Hartford, Conn., he was the son of the late Lewis H. and Ann Kelsey Keeney. He was a graduate of T.L. Hanna High School and Clemson University. He served in the S.C. National Guard reserve. Mr. Keeney loved his grandchildren, the Clemson Tigers, and model trains. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Debra S. Keeney; son, Jeff Keeney (Jen); daughter, Jennifer Murdock (Jay Davis); six grandchildren, Logan, Emily, Kai, Reagan, Parker, and Dillon; and a brother, Ward R. Keeney (Laura).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Bradford L. Keeney.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Trinity United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Mary Teasley and Dr. Dennis Tedder. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday at Sullivan-King Mortuary. The family is at the residence

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1809 North Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621; Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621; or Anderson Parkinson's Support Group, 113 Creekwalk Drive, Anderson, SC 29625.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 13, 2019
