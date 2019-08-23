Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church
Marquise Rochester


1995 - 2019
Marquise Rochester Obituary
Marquise Rochester

Pelzer - Marquise (Quisey) Rochester age 24, of 930 Easley Hwy passed Friday at the Spartanburg Regional Hospital. He was born in Anderson County and was the son of Trasha Moss Rochester and Maurice Rochester, he was a graduate of Wren High School class of 2013. He was a member of New Hopewell Baptist Church. Survivors include his parents, one brother Marlon Isaiah Marshall of Clemson S.C., Funeral services will be held Saturday 1:00P.M. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Interment will follow at New Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the home. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhomeofsouthcarolina.com Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019
