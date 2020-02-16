|
|
Marshall Allen Rowland
Pendleton, SC - Marshall Allen Rowland, 85, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Burlington, NC.
Born in LaFrance, SC, he was the son of the late Vance and Tommie Wilson Rowland. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Annie Ruth Howard Rowland, and his two brothers, Louie Rowland and Larry Rowland. He and his brother, Louie Rowland, were co-owners of Rowland's Esso Station in Pendleton, Rowland's Gulf station on Clemson Boulevard, and Rowland's Used Cars in Sandy Springs. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at Portman Marina. He was an avid Clemson Tiger, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago Cubs fan. Mr. Rowland was a member of LaFrance First Baptist Church.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, he is survived by his daughter, Marsha Rowland Browne and her husband, Dr. Geoffrey Browne of Burlington, NC; two granddaughters, Meredith Compton Browne of Burlington, NC and Hannah Elizabeth Browne of Atlanta, GA. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Mark Duncan. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LaFrance First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 479, LaFrance, SC 29656.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020