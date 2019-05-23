|
|
In Loving Memory of
Marshall Presley Childs
5/23/1925 - 9/29/1997
God gave a priceless gift to us,
The dearest to be had.
We're rich with golden memories,
Of a good and wonderful Dad.
Husband of the late Joyce Childs, Son Jerry Childs, Daughters Joan Childs, Jane Kay, Judy Dowling, Grandchildren Cassie, Kahl, Michael Clark, August Nix, Tony Kay, Jerriann Childs, Marshall Presley Childs II,Melisa Dowling & Kent Dowling, Jr., 15 Great Grandchildren &
1 Great Great Grandchild
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 23, 2019