1/
Martha Elgin Evatt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Elgin Evatt

Belton - Martha Elgin Evatt, 97, widow of the late Walker Evatt, resident of Hwy 252, died Saturday November 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born February 5, 1923 in Anderson County to the late Frank and Susan McGill Elgin, she graduated from Anderson Girls High School, and was a homemaker.

A member of Neals Creek Baptist Church, she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Hudsonberry Chapter.

Surviving are her sons, David Evatt of Belton and Fred Evatt of Anderson; her daughters, Jenny Stansell of Columbia and Susie Turbeville (Bill) of Piedmont; her brothers, John Elgin (Carolyn) of Cody WY and Fred Elgin (Katherine) of Penney Farms FL; her sister, Frances Elgin Simmons of Gainesville, FL; 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Paul Edward Evatt, a great great grandchild, Caroline Austyn Morgan, 5 brothers and 1 sister.

Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday at 11:00 AM from the Garden of Memories with Rev. Alex Henderson officiating.

The family is at the home and will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, or Haven of Rest.

Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Evatt family.

www.coxfuneralhome1882.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved