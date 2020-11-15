Martha Elgin EvattBelton - Martha Elgin Evatt, 97, widow of the late Walker Evatt, resident of Hwy 252, died Saturday November 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.Born February 5, 1923 in Anderson County to the late Frank and Susan McGill Elgin, she graduated from Anderson Girls High School, and was a homemaker.A member of Neals Creek Baptist Church, she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Hudsonberry Chapter.Surviving are her sons, David Evatt of Belton and Fred Evatt of Anderson; her daughters, Jenny Stansell of Columbia and Susie Turbeville (Bill) of Piedmont; her brothers, John Elgin (Carolyn) of Cody WY and Fred Elgin (Katherine) of Penney Farms FL; her sister, Frances Elgin Simmons of Gainesville, FL; 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Paul Edward Evatt, a great great grandchild, Caroline Austyn Morgan, 5 brothers and 1 sister.Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday at 11:00 AM from the Garden of Memories with Rev. Alex Henderson officiating.The family is at the home and will receive friends immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, or Haven of Rest.Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Evatt family.