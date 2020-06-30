Martha F. Suttles
Antreville - Martha Jeanette Fisher Suttles, of Antreville, SC, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at The Garden House of Anderson.
Born October 6, 1924 in Abbeville, SC, she was the daughter of the late John L. Fisher and Annie Gable Fisher. She was married to the late S.C. "Macky" Suttles.
She is survived by her sons, Samuel Caroll Suttles, Jr. (Jan) and Thomas Fisher Suttles; granddaughter, Samantha Suttles Smith (Garrett); great-grandchildren, Riley, Connor and Colton; and special nieces, Betty Neely, Wanda Coleman, Dell Holcombe and Yvonne Payne.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, John Litton Fisher, Jr. and Lucile Fisher Black.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at First Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Alewine officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 www.samaritanspurse.org.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.